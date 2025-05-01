Defense Forces Drones Hit and Destroy 83,000 Russian Targets in April - Syrsky

In March, the Defense Forces hit 77,000 targets of the occupying army

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Telegram account of the Chief of Staff)

Over 83,000 targets were hit and destroyed by Ukrainian drones during the month, an 8% increase compared to March. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a monthly meeting on unmanned systems.

The effectiveness of the strike increased by another 5%, the chief said.

The meeting was attended by the commanders of unmanned aerial systems units. In their speeches, they shared their experience of using drones and achieving the best results.

"Their combat experience, organizational and technological know-how, proposals for solving problematic issues are the most valuable in such events," stated the Chief of Staff .

Syrskyi heard reports on the status of the tasks of scaling up unmanned systems units to brigades and regiments, manning them and building their capabilities.

They also talked about increasing the volume of professional training for operators in training centers, developing the army's cooperation with the public sector, in particular, training drone operators in civilian schools.