Duda and Pavel agreed to "do everything" to ensure that Putin does not win

The presidents of Poland and the Czech Republic discussed support for Ukraine

Petr Pavel and Andrzej Duda (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Czech President Petr Pavel discussed support for Ukraine at their meeting in Prague and agreed to make every effort to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin . This was reported by LRT.

First of all, Duda thanked his colleague for the Czech initiative regarding ammunition for Ukraine.

"This was truly a tremendous show of support for Ukraine," he said.

The presidents of Poland and the Czech Republic agreed to make every effort to stop Russia.

"We have no doubt that Russian imperialism must be stopped and that Vladimir Putin cannot win this war. We must do everything to ensure that this happens," Duda said at a press conference after the meeting.

According to him, both leaders see a "major role" that the European community should play in countering the Russian dictator.

Duda and Pavel believe that EU countries should mobilize to modernize their armed forces and develop their defense industries in order to be "as self-sufficient as possible in this regard."