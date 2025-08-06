Duda delivered a farewell speech. He reminded that Poland had warned about the threat of Russia

According to the president, during his 10 years in office, he has been able to strengthen the Polish army and fulfill his election promises

Andrzej Duda (Photo: x.com/prezydentplduda)

Polish President Andrzej Duda delivered a farewell speech on August 5 before leaving office and giving way to President-elect Karol Navrotsky . Video of the speech was published by the outgoing president's.

administration

Duda was president of Poland for 10 years. Among other things, he emphasized that "the voice of the country really matters," as it was Poland that warned of the threat from Russia, Europe's dependence on Russian resources, and hybrid warfare.

Duda called the expansion of the army one of his achievements.

"We have one of the largest armies in NATO, more than 200,000 troops. We are currently undergoing the most extensive modernization of our armed forces in decades," he said .

Duda also emphasized the importance of strengthening transatlantic relations and increasing defense spending in NATO countries.

"Poland has become stronger, safer, more prosperous, taken more seriously internationally, and serves its citizens better than it did ten years ago," the outgoing president said.

Duda also believes that he has fulfilled his election promises made in 2015 in domestic policy. In particular, he introduced the 500+ and 800+ programs, lowered the retirement age, and increased wages. This affected both large and small Polish cities.

He wished Duda's successor success and "brilliant fulfillment of his mission".

"We are united by common values and views, as well as respect for the legacy of President Lech Kaczynski," he summarized .

on August 6, at 10:00 a.m., the new President Navrotsky will be sworn in. A seven-member delegation from the United States will be present.

???????? Orędzie Prezydenta Andrzeja Dudy w przeddzień zakończenia prezydenckiej misji. pic.twitter.com/yPDLIrtnmk - Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentplduda) August 5, 2025