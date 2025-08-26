The director believes that Putin is "wrong," but is convinced that "artistic conversations" should continue

Woody Allen (Photo: EPA/ETTORE_FERRARI)

American film director Woody Allen has denied the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' claim that his participation in the Moscow International Film Week was an "excuse" for Russian crimes. He commented on the situation to the British newspaper The Guardian .

In his statement, he actually shifted the responsibility for the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war solely to the Kremlin leadership.

"When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I firmly believe that Vladimir Putin is absolutely wrong. The war he has caused is terrible. But no matter what politicians do, I don't believe that stopping artistic conversations is ever a good way to help," he said.

on August 24, Allen took part in the session "Legends of World Cinema" at the Moscow International Film Week.

The American director spoke online. A meeting with him in the open hall of the Moskino space was held by propaganda director Fedir Bondarchuk.

During his lecture, Allen spoke about world cinema and the principles of his directing, as well as the role of artificial intelligence in cinema. A few days before the event, the project's press service announced that he would come to Moscow, but later clarified that he would speak online.