MFA condemns Woody Allen's participation in Moscow International Film Week

Woody Allen (Photo: Fabio Frustaci/EPA)

Ukraine has condemned the participation of American director Woody Allen in the Moscow International Film Week. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published a statement.

The agency emphasized that the director's participation in the event is a disgrace and an insult to the victims of Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who were killed or wounded by Russian war criminals during Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

By participating in the festival, which brings together supporters and mouthpieces of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Allen deliberately turns a blind eye to the atrocities that Russia has been committing in Ukraine every day for 11 years, the Foreign Ministry added.

"Culture should never be used to whitewash crimes or serve as a tool of propaganda," the statement reads.

Russian media outlet Meduza reported that Allen took part in the session "Legends of World Cinema" on August 24 as part of the Moscow International Film Week.

The American director spoke online via video link. A meeting with him in the open hall of the Moskino space was held by propaganda director Fedir Bondarchuk.

During his lecture, Allen spoke about world cinema and the principles of his directing, as well as the role of artificial intelligence in cinema. A few days before the event, the project's press service announced that he would come to Moscow, but later clarified that he would speak online.

At the end of July, the administration of the Royal Palace in Caserta canceled a symphony concert conducted by the Russian Gergiev.

Despite his proximity to Putin, conductor was a regular guest on the stages of Italy and other European countries. However, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has not participated in events in European countries.