Anna Netrebko (Photo: occupiers' resource)

A number of Ukrainian and foreign political, cultural and public figures have called on the Royal Opera House in London to reconsider the decision to invite Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko to participate in the new season. The relevant open letter was published by the newspaper The Guardian.

It says that for Ukrainians, the UK's unwavering support – from the government, the people, and cultural institutions such as the Royal Ballet and Opera – has been a major source of strength and hope in the face of Russian aggression.

"It is therefore with great pain that we watch the Royal Opera House invite Netrebko, a longstanding symbol of cultural propaganda for a regime responsible for grave war crimes, to return to its stage in a starring role," the signatories said .

Even more disturbing is the statement by the Executive Director of the Royal Ballet and Opera, who said that his previous support for Ukraine was "in line with the global consensus at the time" and that his position has since changed due to "difficult geopolitical circumstances".

"We have to ask ourselves: do Russia's recent escalation of attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians, as well as its deliberate and systematic attempts to destroy Ukrainian culture, somehow justify Netrebko's return? Can the Royal Opera House convincingly claim neutrality and integrity by providing its stage to someone who in 2014 publicly waved the flag of Novorossiya, the Kremlin's separatist project in the Donetsk region, part of which remains under Russian occupation?" the letter reads.

The signatories noted that the Royal Opera House is facing a crucial choice: between status and responsibility, between profit and values, between silence and conscience. They called for the Royal Opera House to continue to adhere to the ethical principles of art and history.

Among the signatories are First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, British MPs from both parties, film director Mstyslav Chernov, writer Serhiy Zhadan, French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy – more than 50 people in total.

In April, the Associated Press reported that Netrebko was returning to London's Royal Opera House after a six-year hiatus. She will open the 2025-2026 season with Giacomo Puccini's Tosca. The Russian will also perform in four performances of the revival of Turandot and give a recital.

Netrebko last performed at the Royal Opera House in April 2019 in The Force of Fate. Her scheduled January 2022 performance at Nabucco was canceled due to European travel restrictions.