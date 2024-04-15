No peace talks as Zelenskyy maintains hard line against ceding territory to Putin's invasion – Duda

The Polish president emphasized that the world should do everything possible so that Ukraine can return all the territories that were taken from it

Andrzej Duda (Photo: LIGA.net / Valentyna Polishchuk)

There are currently no talks about peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia as Kyiv has a tough position on winning the war, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with LRT.

Duda emphasized that he had not heard any talks about peace talks – "currently they are definitely not underway," noting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a "very tough" stance on defense and the return of territories.

"We must do everything possible so that Ukraine can return all the territories that were taken from it," the Polish leader said.

He also noted that he takes a pragmatic approach to the security of Europe and NATO's eastern flank. Polish interests coincide with the interests of Ukraine, Duda stressed.

"Ukraine wants to restore full control over the occupied territories. This is also important for the whole world, because it is a sign that international law is working. Russia will have to comply with it by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine," he concluded.

President Zelenskyy stated that a "pause" in the war is not an option, as it will only allow Russia to prepare for a new invasion.

Instead of calling for a freeze on the conflict in Ukraine, Western leaders should set boundaries for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and stop him, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

Recently, the chairman of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Rolf Mützenich, stated the need for a discussion on the possibility of a complete ceasefire on the front line in Ukraine.