Due to the new scandal, Ukraine advised Hungary not to comment the inscriptions on elevators – what is the matter

The mayor of Mukachevo said that "all houses and entrances were searched in the city" but no provocative statements about Hungarians and Orban were found

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Hungarian media reported that offensive inscriptions about Hungarians and prime minister of their country Viktor Orbán allegedly appeared in the entrances of Mukachevo. This data has already denied mayor Andriy Baloha, and the spokesman for Ukrainian diplomacy Heorhiy Tykhyi joked over the situation.

"Budapest claims a new anti-Hungarian provocation – someone allegedly painted the entrance with insults against Orbán and Hungarians. They even posted a photo, but without the address," the mayor of Mukachevo wrote.

He asked the Hungarian authorities to "take pity on our public utilities and law enforcement officers" and provide the exact address where the inscriptions appeared.

"Because in this heat, they have already searched all the houses and entrances in Mukachevo, crawled into every crack and crevice, but to no avail. We understand that you have elections, and perhaps there are no other "working" topics. But it is not good that our children should see these inscriptions. And in general, our people are clean and do not like it when obscenities appear in their entrances," Baloha said.

Screenshot from Andriy Baloha's Facebook

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi responded to a post by Hungarian politician Mate Kocsis, head of the Fidesz party's parliamentary faction, who also posted the photos.

"Don't comment on the inscriptions on the elevators and don't look for an enemy in Ukraine!" reads the meme response from Tykhyi.

Collage: Facebook of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine