Emine Dzheppar dismissed from position of first deputy minister of foreign affairs

The Cabinet of Ministers made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday

Emine Dzheppar (Photo: press service of the Ukraine 30 forum)

Emine Dzheppar was dismissed from the post of first deputy minister of foreign affairs, reported the representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.

Dzheppar was dismissed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the decision of the government at a meeting on Tuesday.

On February 22, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Dzheppar as the permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna.

Dzeppar had worked as first deputy minister of foreign affairs under Dmytro Kuleba for almost four years - from June 10, 2020.

On March 26, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who previously headed the Foreign Intelligence Service, was appointed in his place.

Danilov will become Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova.

The former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi was also transferred to diplomacy when he will become the ambassador to Britain.