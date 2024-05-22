Mike Johnson: We need to allow Ukraine to prosecute war the way they see fit

The Speaker of the House noted that micromanaging efforts is not a very good policy

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA)

The United States should allow Ukraine to conduct the war the way they see fit, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said in a comment to Voice of America.

A correspondent told Johnson that his colleagues from the House Intelligence Committee had issued a statement urging President Joe Biden's administration to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike military targets on Russian territory.

She asked him if he would support such an idea, given that Ukraine currently faces restrictions on using the weaponry provided by the United States.

"I think they need to allow Ukraine to prosecute the war the way they see fit. They need to be able to fight back," Johnson said.

The Speaker of the House noted that trying to control efforts at the micro level is not a very good policy for the United States.

