Each brigade on the front line will receive UAH 7 million per battalion – Shmyhal

According to Shmyhal, this will give combat units more opportunities to provide for their own needs

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal)

Each brigade that has battalions on the front line will receive UAH 7 million per battalion. About reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal.

"This means more drones and other necessary equipment," Shmyhal said.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which will give combat units more opportunities to meet their needs on their own.

The Defense Minister noted that funding will increase in proportion to the number of battalions performing combat missions, which means additional tens of millions of hryvnias for each brigade.

To implement the decision, the Ministry of Defense held an operational meeting of the budget commission, during which funds were reallocated to increase funding for battalions on the front line.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is compiling a list of such units, and the task is to transfer the funds as quickly as possible, Shmyhal summarized.