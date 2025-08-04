Ukraine will respond to foreigners' participation in hostilities on the side of the occupiers, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

In the Vovchansk sector, mercenaries from China, Pakistan, Africa, and Central Asia are taking part in the fighting on the side of Russia. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with the military.

The Head of State met with the soldiers of the 17th separate motorized infantry battalion of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostyantyn Hordiyenko.

"We talked to the commanders about the situation on the front line, the defense of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the fighting. Separately, we raised the issue of providing drones and their use, recruiting and direct financing of brigades," Zelensky wrote.

He added that in this area, Ukrainian defenders have recorded the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and African countries in combat operations. President promised to respond.

Zelensky also honored the Ukrainian military with state awards.

"It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, fighting, serving your country, the Ukrainian people and supporting each other," he summarized .

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

ADDED AT 17:40. Zelenskiy later said that he met with soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, who are defending Liptsi in Kharkiv region.

"I talked to the commanders. Defense in the area of responsibility, training of soldiers, their morale, meeting the needs of units are in focus," the President added.

They also discussed the positive feedback on the electronic system for awarding points for the destruction of the occupiers and their equipment. Zelensky promised to work on and resolve the issues discussed.

The Head of State also awarded defenders from the 92nd Brigade with state awards.

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

On June 21, the DIU reported that citizens of Central Asian states are increasingly becoming targets of forced mobilization by Russian security forces.

On July 5, the intelligence service said that Russia wants to involve military personnel from Laos in de-mining the Kursk region.