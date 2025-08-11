The government will simplify the procurement of equipment for brigades and increase funding for units

A decision has been made regarding several issues raised by the military on the front lines

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The government plans to simplify the procedures for purchasing equipment and writing off property by combat brigades, as well as increase funding for the units. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The President noted that decisions had been made regarding issues raised by the military during his trips to the frontline areas.

In particular, regarding the purchase of pickup trucks, quad bikes and other similar equipment, which can now be purchased with direct funding for combat brigades.

"This will work the same way as the funds for brigades to purchase drones. We are providing the opportunity to buy not only new pickup trucks, but also those that have already been used. This is exactly what they said in every brigade," Zelenskyy said.

He clarified that officials will formalize the decision in documents in the near future, with the aim of making this option available as early as August.

In addition, the write-off of property is significantly simplified and digitized.

"There will be more opportunities for corps commanders, for brigade commanders. We are also shortening the depreciation period," he wrote.

The president also ordered a significant increase in funding for combat units.

"Updated rules: 7 million hryvnias per brigade for each battalion participating in combat operations, which means an increase of tens of millions of hryvnias," Zelenskyy said.

The president also instructed to streamline the procedure for awarding military personnel, eliminate unnecessary approvals and bureaucracy, and modernize the award documents.

"Unfortunately, it often happens that the time between submitting an application for an award and its actual presentation to the soldier is several months, half a year, or even more. The Ministry of Defense has developed proposals on how to do this and what to streamline, and changes will be implemented in the near future," he wrote.