ECHR dismisses Le Pen's emergency request against ban on running for election

The court's decision on the French politician's motion came less than 48 hours after it was filed

Marine Le Pen (Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo / EPA)

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected an emergency request in which far-right French politician Marine Le Pen asked to suspend her ban on participating in the elections. The decision of the institution was reported by Politico.

The ECHR's decision came less than 48 hours after Le Pen's application: on July 8, she asked the institution for urgent assistance and to appeal to France to suspend the ban on her participation in the elections.

The politician argued that the ban could cause "serious and irreparable damage to her rights and the rights of her voters."

According to the ECHR, at this stage of the proceedings, it was not proven that there was a real risk of "irreparable damage to the right protected by the Convention [on Human Rights] or its protocols".

Although the court did not recognize Le Pen's request as urgent, her complaint will still be considered on the merits, and a decision will be made later.