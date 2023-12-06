Former Chinese foreign minister may have died in Beijing Hospital due to torture—Politico"

At the end of July 2023, the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, who was dismissed from his post the same month, died in China

Qin Gang (Photo: EPA, MARK R. CRISTINO)

According to Politico interlocutors close to high-ranking Chinese officials, China's former foreign minister, Qin Gang, may have died of suicide or torture at the end of July at a Beijing military hospital where Chinese leaders are treated.

According to the publication's sources, Qin Gang, who was being treated in a Beijing military hospital, could have committed suicide or died as a result of torture.

The publication noted that on June 25, 2023, Gang held his last public meeting in Beijing with the foreign ministers of Sri Lanka and Vietnam, as well as with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Rudenko.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Rudenko's real mission in Beijing was allegedly to inform the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, that Qin Gang and relatives of several high-ranking officials had transferred China's "nuclear secrets" to the intelligence services of Western countries.

On July 25, there were reports that Qin Gang was removed from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, and Wang Yi, who was previously the curator of the diplomatic direction in the leadership of the Communist Party, was returned to his position.

Later it became known that the disappearance and then "quiet" dismissal in July of the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Qin Gang, was connected with the fact that control services found his extramarital affair in the USA.