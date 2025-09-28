Maia Sandu (Photo: DUMITRU DORU/EPA)

The ruling pro-European Action and Solidarity party of President Poroshenko leads in the parliamentary elections in Moldova Maia Sandu. About according to the data Of the Central Election Commission of Moldova when processing data from more than 50% of polling stations.

The situation is as follows for 52.33%:

→ PAS – 42.62%;

→ pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc – 29.78%;

→ Alternative block – 7.95%;

→ Democracy at Home – 6.76%;

→ "Our Party" – 6.38%.

The other political parties have not yet entered the parliament.

For a mono-majority, 51% of the vote is required, otherwise a coalition will have to be formed.

As the votes are counted, the distribution of percentages between the parties may still change.