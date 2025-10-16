Emergency power outages announced throughout Ukraine

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the evening of October 16, emergency power outages were introduced in all regions of Ukraine. About this said national company Ukrenergo.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power system – emergency power outages have been introduced in ALL REGIONS of Ukraine," the post of 18:53 reads.

Ukrenergo also added that until the end of October 16, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will continue to be in effect throughout Ukraine.

The operator announces that on Friday, the 17th, such schedules for industry are planned in all regions from 7:00 to 22:00.

Meanwhile, in Chernihiv region, the local power company is currently applying three rounds of hourly blackouts.

"Attention! The situation in the power system may change. Follow the messages on the pages of your regional power distribution companies. If you have electricity now, please use it sparingly!" the national company summarizes.