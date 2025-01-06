Enemy losses in Kursk region exceed 38,000, says Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Monday, January 6, a Staff meeting was held to discuss the frontline situation, brigade staffing, and rotations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

The meeting included reports from the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych.

"First – the defense of our frontline positions, with a primary focus on Pokrovsk. I am grateful to all the brigades and every warrior currently stationed there. We discussed brigade staffing and rotations," Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized the need for deeper systemic changes within the Ukrainian military to ensure more effective personnel management at all levels. Commanders also reported on brigade formation and training efforts.

The Kursk operation was another focal point of the meeting. Zelenskyy said that January 6 marked five months since the operation began.

"We continue to maintain a buffer zone on Russian territory, actively destroying Russian military potential there. Since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the enemy has already lost over 38,000 troops in this area alone, including approximately 15,000 irrecoverable losses," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Russia has deployed elite units to the Kursk region and even brought in soldiers from North Korea.

"What's important is that the occupier cannot currently redirect all this force to other directions, in particular the Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, or Zaporizhzhia regions," Zelenskyy said.