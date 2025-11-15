Estonia to provide EUR 3.5 million to Ukraine for Starlink systems

Ukraine will receive funds for systems through an IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg

Starlink (Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

Estonia has pledged €3.5 million through the IT Coalition to supply Starlink systems to Ukraine and improve its IT capabilities during the war. This was reported by and broadcaster ERR.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Defense, 3.5 million euros allocated for the purchase of Starlink systems will come from the 2025 aid package to Ukraine.

The funding will be channelled through an IT coalition led by Estonia and Luxembourg. According to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Ukraine has confirmed that it needs assistance in the form of Starlink to maintain communications, which provides a significant tactical advantage on the battlefield.

"Starlink's capabilities are particularly important given Ukraine's desire to significantly expand its drone units, which require high-performance Internet connectivity," Pevkur said.

He added that Ukraine is fighting for the freedom of the whole of Europe, including Estonia, every day, and that, in addition to weapons, technological support is crucial.

On August 25, it was reported that Polish President Nawrocki's veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees will not lead to the disconnection of Starlink Internet in Ukraine, which is financed by the Polish side.

On September 29, the Polish president signed a law that continues to finance the subscription fee for Starlink terminals in Ukraine.