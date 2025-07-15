Estonian Prime Minister: Putin must be stopped by force, even Trump understands this now

Kristian Michals (Photo: JONAS ROOSENS/EPA)

To force the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin The war can only be stopped by force, because the domestic political situation in Russia encourages it to continue its aggression against Ukraine. This is the opinion... expressed Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

He noted that the President of the United States Donald Trump He didn't immediately realize that it was impossible to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Like some European leaders, when the war broke out, the American president thought he could achieve something by talking to Putin. But I think they now realize that's not the case. We Europeans know that Russia cannot be trusted. The only way to stop it is with force," said Michal.

The Estonian Prime Minister believes that the Russian dictator is continuing the war for domestic political reasons.

"If the war ended, people would probably start asking: where are my assets? Where is my son? Where is my husband, etc. Before the war, there were protest marches in Moscow and St. Petersburg. But now it's all quiet because people risk being sent to the front. For Putin and his regime, fear is the only way to stay in power," he said.