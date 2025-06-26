EU Commissioner calls on Europe to create drone army to defend against Russia

Kubilius believes that Europeans will need millions of drones for self-defense

Andryus Kubilyus (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

European Union Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius has called on Europe to start the process of creating an army of drones to defend against a possible Russian attack, he said in an interview with Sky News.

Kubilius believes that Europeans will need millions of drones, so they need to prepare now.

"Russia may have about five million drones, so we need more capacity than we have to win," he said.

According to Kubilius, the process should not begin with the accumulation of drones that will become obsolete, but with the creation of teams of pilots, engineers, and manufacturers ready to increase production as needed.

The European Commissioner emphasized that there are currently only two armies on the European continent that have passed combat tests and are capable of using millions of drones: one is Russian, which is planning new aggressions, and the other is Ukrainian.

He emphasized the need to learn from Ukraine's experience.

"We need to learn a lot from Ukraine. How to organize protection against millions of drones, as well as how to make your defense industry innovative," he said.