EU Commissioner calls on Europe to create drone army to defend against Russia
European Union Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius has called on Europe to start the process of creating an army of drones to defend against a possible Russian attack, he said in an interview with Sky News.
Kubilius believes that Europeans will need millions of drones, so they need to prepare now.
"Russia may have about five million drones, so we need more capacity than we have to win," he said.
According to Kubilius, the process should not begin with the accumulation of drones that will become obsolete, but with the creation of teams of pilots, engineers, and manufacturers ready to increase production as needed.
The European Commissioner emphasized that there are currently only two armies on the European continent that have passed combat tests and are capable of using millions of drones: one is Russian, which is planning new aggressions, and the other is Ukrainian.
He emphasized the need to learn from Ukraine's experience.
"We need to learn a lot from Ukraine. How to organize protection against millions of drones, as well as how to make your defense industry innovative," he said.
- On May 12, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said that Europe and Ukraine must increasingly integrate their defense industries and innovate more to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- On May 26, in an interview with LRT, he expressed the opinion that the world is moving in a direction where Russia will be considered the greatest threat.
- On June 9, the European Commissioner said that Europe is studying Ukraine's experience in the war with Russia, in particular the use of drones in defense.