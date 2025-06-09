EU Commissioner: Ukraine will produce four million drones for the front this year

Andrius Kubilius said that Europe is studying Ukraine's experience in using UAVs in the war with Russia

Andryus Kubylyus (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

Europe is studying Ukraine's experience in the war with Russia, in particular the use of drones in defense, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said in an interview with Chatham House.

According to Kubilius, Ukraine will produce four million drones this year to cover the front line.

"On a 1,200-km front line, about 80% of hits are from drones – a regular tank that enters the hit zone survives an average of six minutes. But the Russians also know how to use drones, so Ukraine has estimated that this year it will produce four million drones to cover this front line," he said.

According to Kubilius, the European defense industry is actively adopting Ukraine's experience in using UAVs in the war with Russia. In particular, in the production, modernization of drones, and the system of encouraging UAV operators.

"During my recent visit, I saw one surprising part of the Ukrainian ecosystem: a bonus system for drone operators based on hitting targets. Destroying expensive Russian systems brings 200 points compared to 6 points for killing a soldier. Winners get the best drones available," he said.

Kubilius reported that European countries would need millions of drones per year to repel a Russian attack.

"I started calculating what the EU or NATO states would need for what I call "Day X", the day of Russia's attack. Lithuania, my country, has a 200-kilometer border with Kaliningrad and a 700-kilometer border with Belarus – we would need about 3 million drones a year," he said.