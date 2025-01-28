EU hopes to reach agreement with Orbán on Ukraine's accession talks

Kaja Kallas (Photo by ERA)

The European Union hopes to find common ground with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to avoid blocking the start of official talks on Ukraine's EU membership, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said.

Responding to a question about potential obstacles from Orbán, Kallas emphasized that despite challenges, the EU has always managed to find compromise solutions.

"On Hungary – we have in the European Union 27 different countries, and 27 different internal democracies. So, every decision we make we discuss, and it is always difficult. I do not have any illusions that it is going to get any easier, but in the end we have always managed," she said.