Euractiv: Europe to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine in January

Emmanuel Macron wants "coalition of the willing" to finalize details of support for Ukraine next month

European partners (Illustrative photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

Ukraine's European partners are planning to finalize the agreement on security guarantees in January. This was reported by the media Euractiv citing an unnamed source at the Elysee Palace.

According to him, Ukraine's allies will meet in January to finalize plans to ensure security after the ceasefire, including possible deployment of troops.

These comments came after new talks between Washington and Kyiv led to the development of a 20-point plan to end the war, which is now on Moscow's table, the article says.

President of France Emmanuel Macron wants a "coalition of the willing" to finalize details of support for Ukraine after next month's ceasefire, the Elysee Palace said, as Western capitals await Russia's response to the peace plan.

"Ukrainians, Europeans, and Americans agree, and we believe that now Russia must give a clear answer," the source added.

It is expected that the guarantees will be agreed upon from an operational point of view, which will give Ukraine a clear idea of what the long-term support will be, he said.

Dozens of countries, led by France and the United Kingdom, have been working and preparing for months for so-called security guarantees, which include troops on the ground, financial assistance, weapons supplies, and more, to deter Russia from any repeat attack on Ukraine.