"Coalition of the willing" has prepared plans to deploy troops in Ukraine – Starmer
the "Coalition of the Willing" has developed plans to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, which, if necessary, include the deployment of troops on the territory of Ukraine. About this said prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmeranswering questions from the chairmen of the House of Commons committees.
According to Starmer, the "coalition of the willing" included a political process involving the leaders of the countries and a military process involving military planners. The goal was to develop security plans for the air, sea and land, as well as to strengthen Ukraine's own capabilities.
"We had a military process involving military planners. We clearly outlined the tasks: we need strategic plans for air, sea and land security, as well as for strengthening Ukraine's own capabilities. Now we have ready-made military plans for each of these areas," he said.
He emphasized that the ground deployment of troops is being considered as an option if necessary. Achieving peace remains a priority.
- In January 2025, Zelenskyy saidsaid that Ukraine would need at least 200,000 peacekeepers from Europe after the ceasefire, but emphasized that this was only part of the security guarantees.
- As of August 2025, according to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire to be deployed further away from the front line.
- In November, the UK announced its intention to send troops to Ukraine as part of a "coalition of the willing". The country is ready to spend more than 100 million pounds to cover the first costs.
