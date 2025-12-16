"Coalition of the willing" has prepared plans to deploy troops in Ukraine – Starmer

The plans prepared by the coalition include activities at sea, on land and in the air

Keir Starmer (EPA photo / Tolga Akmen)

the "Coalition of the Willing" has developed plans to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, which, if necessary, include the deployment of troops on the territory of Ukraine. About this said prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmeranswering questions from the chairmen of the House of Commons committees.

According to Starmer, the "coalition of the willing" included a political process involving the leaders of the countries and a military process involving military planners. The goal was to develop security plans for the air, sea and land, as well as to strengthen Ukraine's own capabilities.

"We had a military process involving military planners. We clearly outlined the tasks: we need strategic plans for air, sea and land security, as well as for strengthening Ukraine's own capabilities. Now we have ready-made military plans for each of these areas," he said.

He emphasized that the ground deployment of troops is being considered as an option if necessary. Achieving peace remains a priority.