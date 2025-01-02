Europe asks Ukraine to take back jobless, non-taxpaying refugees, says Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (video screenshot)

European countries have categorized Ukrainian refugees into those who work and those reliant on assistance, with the latter being encouraged to return to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a televised interview.

According to him, some European officials have asked him to address jobless Ukrainian refugees and urge them to return home. Meanwhile, those employed and contributing to local economies are being asked to stay.

"I told them, 'Look, give us more air defense systems, and I'll tell everyone to return. But I'll bring everyone back, not just the unemployed.' They replied, 'No, let those who work stay, but this group should return,'" Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that it's not advantageous for Europe to send employed Ukrainians home, as they pay taxes and don't require support like unemployed refugees.

"They don't say this publicly because they know how their societies might react: 'What do you mean not helping Ukraine? We're supporting Ukraine; they're at war.' And they're afraid of that," Zelenskyy said.

Regarding how to bring Ukrainians back after the war, the president mentioned that many citizens already want to return. Some are waiting for safety—for a specific stage of the war or the shelling and missile attacks to end, or for the war to be over entirely.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that a significant number of Ukrainians would return home.

He added that Ukraine's reconstruction will begin after the full-scale war ends, providing many citizens with work opportunities. Additionally, certain programs will be launched in peacetime to support the return of Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said.