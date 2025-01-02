Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces thwarted Russian offensives on Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian offensives and attempts to capture three cities in eastern Ukraine during the fall and winter of 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a televised marathon on January 2.

"One of the key achievements of fall-winter 2024 was disrupting three Russian operations aimed at occupying Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia. I believe the credit goes primarily to our soldiers—they did an excellent job. The state endured this challenge in 2024," the president said.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the residents of these cities, acknowledging the significant trials they faced.