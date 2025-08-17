Europe will not support peace, which is another word for Ukraine's capitulation – EU ambassador

From the very beginning, the bloc insisted that peace should be based on the principles of international law, Mathernova said

Katarina Maternova (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Europe will not support a peace that would mean Ukraine's surrender, said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova on the eve of talks between Ukraine and European partners with the US president Donald Trump.

"There is no greater proof of European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine than today’s visit of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels where he was welcomed by Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission President. And the fact that seven European leaders will accompany him to Washington tomorrow for a post Alaska meeting with president Trump," the official said.

According to her, in Anchorage, the American president decided not to insist on a ceasefire, but instead Vladimir Putin presented the so-called peace proposal, which "is nothing but the aggressor’s dictate."

"Ukraine is, for example, expected to surrender the eastern part of its territory, beyond what Putin achieved militarily. Such a "peace" is unacceptable," Mathernova emphasized.

Instead, she added, the EU has insisted from the very beginning that peace must be based on the principles of international law – on full respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity: "No illusions, no compromises with aggressors."

The official noted that the joint visit of Zelenskyy and European leaders to the White House is a "clear signal" of support for Kyiv.

"Europe stands with Ukraine united and determined. It will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for capitulation. Together with the United States, we must push Putin towards a real ceasefire & then real peace – something that did not happen in Anchorage," Mathernova said, adding that Ukraine can "fully rely on its European partners."