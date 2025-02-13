European leaders demand participation in negotiations on Russo-Ukrainian war

The joint statement says that Ukraine and Europe should participate in any negotiations alongside the United States

The foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, the European Union, and Ukraine issued a joint statement emphasizing the necessity of participation in future negotiations regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, as published by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations," the statement reads.

The ministers highlighted their readiness to strengthen support for Ukraine until a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace is achieved, guaranteeing Ukraine's interests and those of its European allies.

The statement also emphasized the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, noting that the security of the European continent is a shared responsibility. "We are therefore working together to strengthen our collective defense capabilities," the statement concluded.

On February 12, President Trump described a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump then expressed his expectation for multiple in-person meetings with Putin, suggesting they might first meet in Saudi Arabia.

Between February 13 to 22, U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine, focusing on "tough diplomacy" to advance U.S. goals in the region.