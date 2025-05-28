Europeans' trust in the EU has risen to its highest level in almost 20 years – Eurobarometer

The survey was conducted against the backdrop of worsening relations between Europe and the United States.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

More than half of Europeans trust the European Union and, in particular, the European Commission. This is the highest figure in almost 20 years, according to the international Eurobarometer public opinion survey project, carried out under the auspices of the European Commission.

According to a new Eurobarometer survey, 52% of Europeans tend to trust the EU, the highest result since 2007.

The same number of respondents – 52% – trust the European Commission. This is also an 18-year record, sociologists note.

Another record was set by the Eurobarometer on the issue of defense and security of the European Union.

Thus, 81% of respondents supported a common defense and security policy between EU member states. According to sociologists, this was the highest result since 2004.

In particular, the trade war, disagreements between the EU and the US regarding the war in Ukraine, as well as discussions about the potential withdrawal of American troops from Europe.

The survey was conducted at the initiative of the European Commission from March 26 to April 22 in all 27 EU member states, within which 26,368 personal interviews were conducted.