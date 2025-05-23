Sikorsky believes that the European Union is capable of deterring Russia without the US

The Foreign Minister called for preparation for the fact that the United States will lose interest in the EU after Ukraine

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: Rafal Guz/ EPA)

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has called on the European Union to prepare for the possibility that the United States may reduce or completely withdraw support for Europe in the security sector. He believes that the EU is capable of coping on its own, he wrote in a column for Le Monde.

Sikorsky said the new US administration "has made its position clear," citing statements by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth , US Vice President J.D. Vance , and US President Donald Trump .

"We Europeans cannot pretend not to hear. We must be prepared for the United States to completely lose interest not only in Ukraine but also in Europe. We can and must hope, but also prepare. Keep the faith, but remain vigilant," he wrote.

According to Sikorski, the European Union is capable of monitoring the security of the continent without US support.

"Containment of Russia is within our reach. We do not need to match the military capabilities of the United States. We simply need to have sufficient capabilities to force Putin to reconsider his chances of victory in the event of a confrontation with a united European community of democratic nation-states," Sikorsky wrote.

He added that since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided about $150 billion in support of Ukraine. This is less than 1% of the combined gross domestic product of the EU member states, which is approaching $19 trillion.