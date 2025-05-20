Polish Foreign Minister: Putin is playing cat and mouse with Trump

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: Lukasz Gagulski/EPA)

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that when US President Donald Trump recognizes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is playing cat and mouse with him, new US sanctions will be imposed. He said this after a meeting of the European Union's Defense and Foreign Affairs Council, the media Onet.

"I believe that if Trump finally realizes that Putin is playing cat-and-mouse with him, stalling for time and not actually implementing the ceasefire, then it will be possible to start implementing Senator Lindsey Graham's tough package of measures. If this happens, we, as the European Union, should not be the worse for it," said the Polish Foreign Minister.

In this way, Sikorsky hinted at the possibility of additional sanctions against Russia, journalists noted.

The head of Polish diplomacy, referring to Russia's statement on the launch of a ceasefire memorandum in Ukraine, said: "You will recognize them by their results. This fruit was supposed to be a ceasefire, but it is not there.".

The foreign minister also said that "Europe's reaction should be expressed in a language that Putin will understand, and he understands only the language of the toughest power and finance".

"What we can do right now is to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry, which has untapped opportunities, for example, in the production of drones. This is mostly a drone war. We can help not only Ukraine but also ourselves," Sikorsky emphasized.