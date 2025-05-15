German Foreign Minister says the US and Europe are "on the same page" regarding sanctions against Russia

Johann Wadeful (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

The United States and Europe have a consensus on strengthening sanctions against Russia. This was announced by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl, speaking before an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Turkey, reports Reuters.

Wadefull said many US senators are ready to pass a bill that would impose new sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin "does not take any action.".

"There is a full agreement with the United States of America, and this also applies to the issue of sanctions," the minister emphasized .

According to him, there is a strong movement in the US Senate, where many senators have said they are ready to pass a sanctions bill, and the US administration suggests that this will happen if "Russia does not take any action.".

"So far, the U.S. and Europe are on the same page," Vadeful said.