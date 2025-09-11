Ex-head of Khmelnytsky region MSEC Krupa released on UAH 20 million bail

Tetiana Krupa (Photo: Graty)

Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the medical and social expert commission of Khmelnytsky region, has already been released on bail, follows from the report of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"As of September 11, 2025, the defense provided the SAPO with supporting documents on the full bail for the former head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC, former deputy of the Khmelnytsky Regional Council (Krupa was elected from the Servants of the people, but, according to latter, did not enter to the political party – Ed.) and the person's fulfillment of all procedural obligations imposed by the court," the statement reads.

Read also Free is not always without money: when a demand to pay for medical services is legitimate and when it is not

Earlier, on September 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed Krupa's measure of restraint from custody to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

Prior to that, Krupa had been in the pre-trial detention center for 11 months. According to the Criminal Procedure Code, a suspect cannot be held in custody for more than 12 months, except in cases of serious or especially serious crimes.

Now the former official has to wear an electronic bracelet and perform a number of procedural responsibilities.