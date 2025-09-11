Ex-head of Khmelnytsky region MSEC Krupa released on UAH 20 million bail
Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the medical and social expert commission of Khmelnytsky region, has already been released on bail, follows from the report of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).
"As of September 11, 2025, the defense provided the SAPO with supporting documents on the full bail for the former head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC, former deputy of the Khmelnytsky Regional Council (Krupa was elected from the Servants of the people, but, according to latter, did not enter to the political party – Ed.) and the person's fulfillment of all procedural obligations imposed by the court," the statement reads.
Earlier, on September 4, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed Krupa's measure of restraint from custody to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.
Prior to that, Krupa had been in the pre-trial detention center for 11 months. According to the Criminal Procedure Code, a suspect cannot be held in custody for more than 12 months, except in cases of serious or especially serious crimes.
Now the former official has to wear an electronic bracelet and perform a number of procedural responsibilities.
- In October 2024, the following events took place searches in the home of Krupa and her relatives -law enforcement officials said they found almost $6 million in various currencies, and $100,000, falsified medical documents and lists of tax evaders with fake names and fake diagnoses were found at her workplace. Krupa's bail is currently set at approximately $484,000.
- After Krupa's case, the exposure of MSEC officials continued, eventually leading to the abolition of such commissions and introduction of expert teams to establish disability.
Comments (0)