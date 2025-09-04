Ex-head of Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa's jail was replaced by bail

The former official was detained for 11 months out of 12 possible

Tetiana Krupa (Photo: Hryta)

The former head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medical and Social Expert Commission was released on bail, reported The High Anti-Corruption Court. The agency traditionally does not name the defendant, but the circumstances of the case indicate that it is Tetyana Krupa.

The HACC investigating judge partially granted the motion of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective, agreed with the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, to extend the preventive measure for the former official.

Read also Free is not always without money: when a demand to pay for medical services is legitimate and when it is not

Thus, the judge changed the measure of restraint from custody to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

The HACC noted that, according to the Criminal Procedure Code, the total period of detention of a suspect during pre-trial investigation should not exceed 12 months in criminal proceedings for serious or especially serious crimes. Currently, Krupa has been in pre-trial detention for 11 months.

The HACC also ordered the suspect to appear at every request of the investigator, prosecutor or court, and imposed a number of obligations on her until November 4:

→ wear an electronic bracelet;

→ not to leave Khmelnytskyi without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

→ refrain from communicating with former colleagues and people who applied to the MSEC where she worked;

→ notify the investigation, prosecution and court of any change of residence;

→ hand over your passport.