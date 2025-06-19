Excuses, bargaining, protest. The instructor told us what stages a mobilized person goes through at the BZVP

After being mobilized, a person has two options: either to die or to learn and survive, the instructor says

During basic military training, unmotivated mobilized people can go some way to accepting the new reality. This was stated by Maksym Chekh, an instructor of the Fourth Operational Brigade "Rubizh".

"The number of volunteers is falling. No matter how we move away from this, there are still a lot of unmotivated people who frankly do not want to voluntarily perform certain tasks. You see fear in most of them. We explain to the guys that whether they like it or not, I personally, as an instructor, don't care," said Chekh .

He emphasized that the cadets must understand that they cannot go anywhere from here. Therefore, there are two options: either to die or to study, to survive, to fulfill the task, to end the war and return home.

"People generally get used to everything. It's probably always hard for them the first week or two. People try to explain why they don't need it, make excuses, look for some justifications. In the second week, if they realize that the excuses don't work, most of them start protesting and bargaining. Like: I won't do it, I don't want to, I'll call someone who will decide, I'll get hurt, something else," said the instructor .

And after that, he said, there is "acceptance," when a person fully understands that there is no choice and that they have to do the work. Then the cadets begin to make up for the two weeks when they were in denial.

"In fact, the army seems scary until you get there. Ignorance breeds fear – this is our case. Our system cannot and will not explain to every person that it is not scary and that it is easy to adapt to everyone. Our training system simply cannot handle this format of working with so many people. That is why we have to forcefully adapt people," said Cech .

He also told a story about one of his most demotivated cadets who later proved himself once he got to the positions.

"I killed enough enemies, managed to capture seven of them, and was rewarded for it. When I asked him afterwards how he felt, whether he liked it or not, he said: "Well, I didn't like catching airplanes. I liked hitting the enemy. I liked taking prisoners. Returning from the combat zone – I liked it perfectly. Will you return to fight again? If they tell me to, I will," said Chekh .