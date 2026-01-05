Explosion of a National Guard car in Obolon. SBU announces detention of woman who organized terrorist attack

Kyiv resident agreed to blow up a military man's car for a reward of $1500, but never received the money, the National Police reported

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers detained a 25-year-old Kyiv resident who, according to the investigation, blew up a military man's car in the Obolon district of the capital on Sunday, January 4. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Pros data According to the SBU, the woman was detained a few hours after the attack, hiding in one of the capital's shopping and entertainment centers. The special service claims that she blew up the car of a Ukrainian soldier, causing him and his friend to sustain injuries of varying severity, including shrapnel wounds to both legs and contusion.

Read also A kid about a foiled terrorist attack in Kyiv: 7 kg of explosives were brought in a suitcase right to the entrance of the SBU

According to the investigation, the 25-year-old local unemployed woman was recruited by Russians. She came to the attention of enemy special services when she was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

In order to blow up the car, the woman received instructions from the occupiers to make an improvised explosive device. She received money for the purchase of components from the Russians on her own bank card. Part of the Russian funds for the conspiracy was transferred to her father's details.

Having equipped the explosives, the Kyiv resident planted them under the car of a military man who had arrived in Kyiv on vacation from the front line. To record the attack, she installed a hidden phone camera nearby with remote access for Russian special services.

The explosion occurred when the soldier approached the car and opened the trunk.

During the searches, the detainee was found to have a SIM card from a "video trap" near the site of the terrorist attack and a cell phone used to contact her curator.

The SBU plans to serve the woman with a notice of suspicion under the article on a terrorist act. She faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

National Police clarified the media reported that the woman blew up the car of a National Guard soldier. The occupiers promised her a reward of $1500 for the attack, but she never received the money.

The detainee is also suspected of setting fire to a military vehicle in December last year, the police added.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Car bombing took place January 4. There were reports of casualties after the explosion. Police, dog handlers and other services were working at the scene.

Later it became known that explosion in Obolon district Kyiv was classified as a terrorist attack.