Six people of Ukrainian descent among victims of terrorist attack in Australia – Zelenskyy

Six of the 15 people killed in Sydney were of Ukrainian descent

The site of the Sydney terrorist attack (Photo: ERA / Dean Lewins)

Six of the victims of the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Australia last month were of Ukrainian descent. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenizi.

According to the President, he personally expressed his condolences to the head of the Australian government over the terrorist attack and the loss of life.

"Our solidarity goes out to all the families and friends of the victims," the Head of State emphasized.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed the defense of Ukraine and Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities. Zelenskyy said he had informed the Australian Prime Minister about the situation in diplomacy and Ukraine's next steps.

According to the president, Anthony Albenizi promised to help Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked him for this support and noted that Ukraine needs missiles for air defense every day, as well as constant support for defense.