Australian Prime Minister proposes to tighten gun laws after Sydney shooting

Sydney (Photo: Bianca De Marchi/EPA)

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proposed to tighten national gun laws after a deadly shooting in Sydney during Hanukkah celebrations that killed 15 people. This was reported by the agency Associated Press.

Australia's prime minister has announced that he will propose new restrictions, including on the number of guns a licensed owner can purchase. His proposals were announced after the authorities reported that the older of the two shooters had been licensed for 10 years and had legally purchased all six guns.

"The government is ready to take any necessary actions. Among them is the need to tighten the laws on weapons. Circumstances can change. People can become radicalized over time. Licenses should not be indefinite," Albanese told reporters.

Media reports say at least 38 people are in hospitals after a massacre on Sunday when two men, a father and son, opened fire on vacationers on a beach. The dead include a 10-year-old girl, a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor.

Australia's prime minister has promised swift changes and plans to present his proposals for gun laws at a national cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon, which will be attended by state leaders. Some of the measures will also require updating state laws.

"Some laws are federal, and some are passed at the state level. We want to make sure we all have the same vision," Albanese said.

Christopher Minns, the premier of the state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney, agreed with Albanese that gun licenses should not be granted for an unlimited period.

He added that his state's gun laws will change, but could not explain in detail how.

"If you're not a farmer, you're not in agriculture, why would you want this massive weapon that endangers the public and makes life dangerous and difficult for the New South Wales Police?" asked Minns.

Australia's gun laws were revised after the 1996 massacre in the Tasmanian city of Port Arthur, where a lone gunman killed 35 people.

According to authorities, the shooting in Sydney was carried out by a 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son. The man arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa and was a resident of Australia. Officials did not confirm which country he had emigrated from.

The 50-year-old shooter died, and his son is currently in hospital.