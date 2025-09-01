In Australia, a car rammed into the gates of the Russian consulate: police officer injured

the 39-year-old offender was arrested and taken to the police station

The scene (Photo: Bianca De Marchi/EPA)

Police are investigating what caused a car to drive through the gates of the Russian Consulate General in eastern Sydney. This was reported by ABC News.

At 08:00 on Monday, September 1, New South Wales Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, a white SUV, parked in the driveway of a building on Fullerton Street in Woollahra.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to speak to the driver, a 39-year-old man, but he allegedly drove his vehicle through the building's gates and into the Russian consulate.

The passenger and driver's side windows of the car were damaged. The police allegedly used batons to get into the car. In a video recording made by an eyewitness, police officers can be heard shouting at the driver: "Get out of the car immediately" and "Get down on the ground".

The offender was arrested and taken to the Surry Hills precinct. The 24-year-old police officer sustained a hand injury and was taken to the hospital. Employees of the Russian consulate remained in the building.

The car was later towed away from the consulate.

The New South Wales Police said the investigation was ongoing, and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said its Diplomatic Protection Unit (DPU) was also involved.

"An AFP DPU officer helped arrest a 39-year-old man who allegedly drove a car into the consulate," a spokesman said.

There is no current or potential threat to the consulate or the local community, law enforcement officials said.