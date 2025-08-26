In Australia, a man shot two police officers and fled. He is still wanted

Australian police (Illustrative photo: Flickr)

on August 25, during a police search in the town of Porepunk (Victoria, Australia), a man opened fire on police officers. Two officers were killed in the incident, and another officer is in serious condition in hospital, reports The Guardian, citing the police.

Chief Commissioner Mike Bush reportedthe police said that a 59-year-old detective and a 35-year-old senior constable were killed in the shooting. Another detective was wounded and remains in serious but stable condition.

About 10 officers were at the scene of the shooting, which occurred around 10:30 am (03:30 am Kyiv time).

The suspect, a resident of the house where the search was conducted, fled and is still at large. According to police, he is armed, and his partner and possibly two children are missing. Law enforcement officials plan to release the man's photo in the near future.

Residents of Porepunk were urged to stay at home. All specialized resources of the Victoria Police are involved in the search for the suspect.

"Our priority is to arrest the suspect, bring him to justice, and keep the community safe," said the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police.