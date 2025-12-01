Explosions in Russian Caspian Sea: authorities complain of drone attack – video

The Russian military base and the Dagdizel shipyard are located in Kaspiysk

Kaspiysk (Illustrative photo: Russian resources)

On the morning of December 1, explosions occurred in the Russian republic of Dagestan in the city of Kaspiysk, not far from the Dagdizel shipyard. Local authorities reported an alleged drone attack.

The head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, said that the drone attack had allegedly been prevented and all air targets over the Caspian Sea had been shot down. According to him, operational services are working at the scene.

He reminded that it is forbidden to publish information about attacks and important infrastructure in Dagestan. But despite this, footage from the alleged site of the attack has appeared online. They show security forces running through the streets, and a helicopter was spotted flying over the Caspian Sea.

The Dagdizel shipyard is allegedly located near the site of the explosion. The attack could also have targeted the Kaspiysk base, where units of the coastal troops, including the Russian marines, are based.

Kaspiysk is located about 500 km from the border with Ukraine.