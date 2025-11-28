General Staff confirms strikes on Saratov refinery and Saki airfield

Saratov Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 28, Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, a UAV storage site at the Saki airfield, and several other Russian military facilities. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the Saratov refinery, the following was recorded series of explosionsafter which a fire was observed in the target area.

The company produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, and technical sulfur. It is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

The Defense Forces also confirmed the destruction of a UAV storage site at the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Several air defense facilities were destroyed there, including Pantsyr-S1 and TOR-M2.

After suppressing the enemy's air defense systems, the hangar where the enemy's Orion and Forpost drones were stored was destroyed. The Ukrainian Defense Forces also attacked the enemy's command and control center and a KamAZ military truck.

Areas of enemy manpower concentration and fuel and lubricant depots in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were damaged.