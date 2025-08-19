"One on one". Putin wants a meeting with Zelenskyy without Trump – Politico
The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants a bilateral meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy without the US leader Donald Trump, writes Politico, citing an unnamed senior US administration official.
According to him, Trump called Putin on August 18 to offer his presence at a meeting between Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator.
"You don’t have to come. I want to see him one on one," Putin replied, according to this source.
He noted that Trump's team has "started working on that," adding that special envoy Steve Witkoff "has the assignment to get it figured [out]."
- Meanwhile, Switzerland has announced that it is ready to host a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, as proposed by French President Macron. However, the country needs to resolve a number of legal issues, in view of the arrest warrant for the Russian dictator, issued by the International Criminal Court.
- However, in September 2024, during Putin's visit, Mongolia was able to ignore this order.
- According to an AFP source, Putin proposed a meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow, to which the Ukrainian president refused.
