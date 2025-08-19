"One on one". Putin wants a meeting with Zelenskyy without Trump – Politico

Russian dictator told US president that "you don't need to come," anonymous US official tells media

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants a bilateral meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy without the US leader Donald Trump, writes Politico, citing an unnamed senior US administration official.

According to him, Trump called Putin on August 18 to offer his presence at a meeting between Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator.

"You don’t have to come. I want to see him one on one," Putin replied, according to this source.

He noted that Trump's team has "started working on that," adding that special envoy Steve Witkoff "has the assignment to get it figured [out]."