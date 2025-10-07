Farewell to Oleksiy Shalaysky to be held in Kyiv on October 8
Oleksa Shalaysky (Photo: Shalaysky's Facebook page)

The funeral service for investigative journalist and founder of Nashi Groshi, Oleksiy Shalaysky, will be held on October 8 at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. About reports Institute of Mass Information.

The farewell will last from 12:00 to 13:00. Yuriy Nikolov, co-founder of the Our Money project asked those wishing to say goodbye should arrive in advance – approximately at 11:30 a.m. – to avoid delays and have time to enter.

The journalist will be buried in the village of Morozivka in Kyiv region.

  • Oleksa Shalaysky died on October 4 from a heart condition. He was one of Ukraine's leading investigative journalists and uncovered a large number of corruption schemes.
  • One of the most famous investigations by Shalaysky and Nikolov was the story about Boyko's towers.