Oleksa Shalaysky, investigative journalist and founder of Nashi Hroshi, dies

Oleksa Shalaysky died on the night of October 4 from a heart condition

Oleksa Shalaysky (Photo: Hromadske Radio)

Oleksa Shalaysky, an investigative journalist and founder of Nashi Groshi, died on the night of October 4 from a heart condition. This was reported by the journalist Serhiy Syrovatka and Shalaysky's colleague, co-founder of the Our Money project Yuriy Nikolov.

Oleksa Shalaysky was one of Ukraine's leading investigative journalists, and he uncovered a large number of corruption schemes.

He began his career at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s in a student newspaper, and then worked for the city's Ratusha. After that, he worked for Pik, ForUm, ProUA, and Dzerkalo Tyzhnia. Later, together with his partner Nikolov, he founded the online publication Nashi Groshi.

One of the most well-known investigations by Shalaysky and Nikolov was the story about Boyko's towers.