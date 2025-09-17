Father of Ukrainian woman Zarutska killed in the US travels to his daughter's funeral – Border Guard

The man left Ukraine "on the basis of humanitarian circumstances" and was assisted in leaving, the State Border Guard Service spokesman said

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: Ukrinform)

The father of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in the United States, has legally traveled abroad and has already arrived in America to attend his daughter's funeral. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing broadcasted by Ukrinform.

"Indeed, we have seen reports circulating that the father of the murdered Ukrainian woman in America, Iryna Zarutska, was not allowed to go abroad, that he was unable to travel outside Ukraine to say goodbye to his daughter. But I can note that all these reports, all those comments that were circulated on various information resources, including with reference to foreign media, are not true, they are absurd. In fact, the father of this girl was not refused at the checkpoints and had not been registered at the checkpoints for leaving Ukraine before," the official emphasized.

Read also After the murder of a Ukrainian woman in the United States: what you need to know about personal safety

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that the man was provided with the necessary assistance in processing documents for entry into the United States and other support.

According to the spokesperson, Zarutska's father recently left Ukraine "on the basis of humanitarian circumstances."

The man has already arrived in America, where he will be able to say goodbye to his daughter, and he is also being provided with consular assistance, the official said.

"Therefore, I would also like to express my condolences to the family and ask them not to manipulate this topic, but to use only verified information when people spread such messages and comments. Because, first of all, it affects the family of the deceased girl," Demchenko summarized.