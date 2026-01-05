Fedorov to propose changes in the Defense Ministry. Zelenskyy counts on support for his candidacy

The President discussed planned innovations in the Ministry of Defense with Fedorov, who is to replace the Ministry of Digital Transformation

Mykhailo Fedorov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

In a week, the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov will present draft decisions that he plans to implement as head of the Ministry of Defense. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with Fedorov.

Zelenskyy discussed the format of the defense ministry's work with the minister. The main principle is that the technological sophistication of Ukrainian defense should save the lives of defenders.

Read also Budanov heads the Presidential Office – first conclusions and forecasts

"Russia has one significant advantage in this war, namely the ability to put pressure on Ukraine with the scale of its strikes and assaults. We have and must respond with more active use of technology, faster development of new types of weapons, new tactics," the President said.

The Head of State added that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has been and remains an active source of innovation for Ukrainian defense. This also applies to the development of the market for weapons manufacturers, the use of drones and modern communications.

He stated that Ukraine is committed to diplomacy and seeks to end the war as soon as possible, but Russia does not demonstrate a similar approach and prolongs its aggression.

"We will counteract this by making the defense sector more technologically advanced and transforming it. We discussed the formats of changes that Fedorov is preparing to implement as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In a week, Mykhailo will present the draft decisions that are needed. I hope that the parliament will support such a strengthening," Zelenskyy wrote.

Fedorov reported to the president on how various areas of defense modernization are already being implemented. Technological solutions are already working. In particular, as of December 2025, 35,000 destroyed occupants have already been verified and confirmed on video, 30,000 confirmed defeats in November, and 26,000 defeats in October, Zelenskyy said.

"It is obvious that the technology is working effectively. The supply of drones to the troops is clearly increasing. We are preparing our new special formats to strengthen the drone component of our defense," the President summarized.

January 2, 2026 Zelenskyy suggested to Fedorov the post of Minister of Defense.

Meanwhile, the current head of the Defense Ministry The president is considering Shmyhal for the post of deputy prime minister and energy minister.