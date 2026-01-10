Finland finally withdraws from the convention banning anti-personnel mines

Helsinki's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention comes into force

The flag of Finland (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, Finland's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines comes into force, reports Yle.

The government officially rejected the deal on July 10, 2025, after similar steps were taken by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as Poland.

Read also Occupation kills more than mines: arguments against full demining

Under the terms of the Convention, withdrawal from it takes effect six months after the UN Secretary-General receives the denunciation document.

Helsinki motivated its decision with defense considerations, citing the deteriorating security situation.

After withdrawal from the treaty, Finland may return anti-personnel mines to its arsenal.

On July 15, 2025, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on Ukraine's withdrawal from the same convention. The head of state noted that Russia never was not a party of the document.