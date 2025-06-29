MFA explained Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention: At the time of signing, there was no war

Ukraine has decided to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines because it restricts its right to self-defense, and at the time of joining the document, there were no circumstances of Russian aggression, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine ratified the Convention in 2005 and "has conscientiously fulfilled its provisions since then," the agency noted.

However, Russia, which is not a party to the document, has launched armed aggression against Ukraine and has been using anti-personnel mines extensively in the war since 2014, and since 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion, the massive use of such weapons has created an asymmetrical advantage for Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.

Official Kyiv emphasized: "At the time of signing and ratification of the Ottawa Convention by our state, such circumstances were absent and could not have been foreseen."

Therefore, the agency added, Ukraine finds itself in an unequal and unfair situation, which unites its right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that due to the Russian aggression, not only Ukraine decided to withdraw from the Convention, but Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as Poland and Finland, also made such a choice.

"The international community must realize that since Ukraine and these countries joined the Ottawa Convention, the regional security situation has deteriorated significantly," the statement noted.

The diplomatic service called this step "a difficult but necessary political decision," and noted that it is necessary and appropriate to the level of threats, as it concerns the survival and preservation of Ukraine as a sovereign, independent, and free state.

"In a situation where Russia is committing genocide with the aim of destroying Ukraine as a state and Ukrainians as a nation, Ukraine is forced to give unconditional priority to the security of its citizens and the defense of its state. This applies in particular to our state's participation in international legal documents and mechanisms," the MFA summarized.